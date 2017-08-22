The Latest Information 24-Hours After Jefferson County Shooting

(Steubenville, Ohio) -- It's been a little over 24-hours since the ambush that left Judge Joseph Bruzzese injured, and Nathaniel Richmond dead.

The caution tape is down, and the streets in Steubenville are cleared, but the community is still in shock after the incident.

According to officials, Richmond has a lengthy criminal history and has been inside Judge Bruzzese's Courtroom many times. Officials also report that there is a court record of Richmond filing a wrongful death lawsuit, in which Judge Bruzzese was presiding over.

Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin says that it is too early in the investigation to make a connection between Richmond's lawsuit and the ambush.

Richmond was gunned down by a probation officer, who is not being identified.

Judge Bruzzese is in stable condition after undergoing surgery Monday.

Officials will be increasing security at the courthouse when it re-opens Wednesday, and this incident will be a huge conversation during Thursday's Commissioner's meeting. Counseling services will also be available for employees at the Courthouse.

Friends and well-wishers of Judge Bruzzese held a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse late Monday evening. The vigil, organized with little notice, drew approximately 100 people to the Courthouse.

Speakers representing various religious denominations, as well as Steubenville City Council, offered prayers for the judge's speedy recovery.

They also offered prayers form Richmond's family as well.

Stay with 7News as we continue to keep you updated on this story.