7News Anchor Pays Tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers at Wedding

Most girls dream of sharing a slow dance with their fathers on their wedding day.

7News Anchor Rachael Dierkes (now Haney), however, had a different idea in mind.

On Saturday, Rachael and her father, Randy, took the floor to dance to 'Humble and Kind' by Tim McGraw, but suddenly, there was a record scratch.

The bride, her father, and the bridal party shocked the crowd when they suddenly pulled out their Terrible Towels and began dancing to 'The Renegade' by Styx.

Rachael, a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, said that she would always tell people that she would dance to this song with her father when she got married. "Everyone always thought I was crazy," Rachael added.

'The Renegade' became a Steelers tradition during a 2002 playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.

