7News Anchor Pays Tribute to Pittsburgh Steelers at Wedding

Most girls dream of sharing a slow dance with their fathers on their wedding day.

7News Anchor Rachael Dierkes (now Haney), however, had a different idea in mind.

On Saturday, Rachael and her father, Randy, took the floor to dance to 'Humble and Kind' by Tim McGraw, but suddenly, there was a record scratch.

The bride, her father, and the bridal party shocked the crowd when they suddenly pulled out their Terrible Towels and began dancing to 'The Renegade' by Styx.

When your dad raises you up as a @steelers fan, you naturally dance to #renegade for your father-daughter dance #SteelersNation pic.twitter.com/765QkyJi4d — Rachael Dierkes WTRF (@RDierkesWTRF) August 22, 2017

Rachael, a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, said that she would always tell people that she would dance to this song with her father when she got married. "Everyone always thought I was crazy," Rachael added.

'The Renegade' became a Steelers tradition during a 2002 playoff game against the Cleveland Browns.