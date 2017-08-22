Secret Service Investigating Unattended Package Near White House

WASHINGTON (WTRF) -- According to ABC News, the White House was placed on lockdown after a suspicious package was found outside of the complex's North Fence on Tuesday afternoon.

@SecretService & @DCPoliceDept responding to an unattended package near the North Fence of the @WhiteHouse Complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

According to the Secret Service, they, along with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, are investigating the package. They went on to report that pedestrian traffic in the area is restricted due to law enforcement activity.

Members of the press and construction workers performing renovations were moved inside of the building.

President Trump is currently traveling to Arizona for a scheduled campaign rally Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates as they become available.