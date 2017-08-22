Animals Up Close: Sloth

This week's up-close encounter takes us to all the way to Central and South America, the home of the two-toed sloth.

Sweet Pea is the name of the resident sloth at the Oglebay Good Zoo, and her name is fitting.

Elijah even got to hold her while feeding her her breakfast.

"I learned that sloths can only be 15 to 20 pounds and that they are only herbivores. I thought one species of sloth was a carnivore," said Elijah.

Two-toed sloths are herbivores, and primarily eat leaves.

They have two sharp teeth at the front of their mouths to help them rip the leaves off of trees and molars in the back to grind them up.

Because leaves and vegetables do not provide a lot of energy, sloths have a very slow metabolism.

The two-toed sloth does have a great sense of smell and hearing.

They have special fur that not only helps keeps the rain off, but also helps them camouflage.

Sweet Pea is nocturnal, but would be happy to wake up for a visit.

If you would like to see Sweet Pea or any of the animals at the Oglebay Good Zoo, they are open seven days a week.