UPDATED: Mudslide Causes Road Closures Along SR-7 in Jefferson Co.

UPDATE:
State Route 7 remains closed in both directions between Brilliant and Rush Run Road.
Crews are cleaning up after a mudslide in the area. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the road won't re-open until tomorrow morning at the earliest.
Stay with 7News for updates.
According to ODOT, both lanes of State Route 7 in Jefferson County are closed.
Crews are working to clear a mudslide along the road near mile marker 5, between Brilliant and Rush Run.
JEF SR-7 Closed Both Directions from Traymore Rd to Old Oh 7 8/22/17 -8/28/17: There is currently a lan...more @ https://t.co/eW29yNGPtS— ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) August 22, 2017
Drivers traveling along that road should expect delays and stops. Estimated time of re-opening is unknown at this time.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.