UPDATED: Mudslide Causes Road Closures Along SR-7 in Jefferson Co.

UPDATE:

State Route 7 remains closed in both directions between Brilliant and Rush Run Road.

Crews are cleaning up after a mudslide in the area. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the road won't re-open until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

According to ODOT, both lanes of State Route 7 in Jefferson County are closed.

Crews are working to clear a mudslide along the road near mile marker 5, between Brilliant and Rush Run.

JEF SR-7 Closed Both Directions from Traymore Rd to Old Oh 7 8/22/17 -8/28/17: There is currently a lan...more @ https://t.co/eW29yNGPtS — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) August 22, 2017

Drivers traveling along that road should expect delays and stops. Estimated time of re-opening is unknown at this time.