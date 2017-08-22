UPDATED: Mudslide Causes Road Closures Along SR-7 in Jefferson C - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

UPDATED: Mudslide Causes Road Closures Along SR-7 in Jefferson Co.

BRILLIANT,OHIO -

UPDATE:

State Route 7 remains closed in both directions between Brilliant and Rush Run Road.

Crews are cleaning up after a mudslide in the area. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the road won't re-open until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

According to ODOT, both lanes of State Route 7 in Jefferson County are closed.

Crews are working to clear a mudslide along the road near mile marker 5, between Brilliant and Rush Run.

Drivers traveling along that road should expect delays and stops. Estimated time of re-opening is unknown at this time.

