Judge Frank Fregiato Extends Prayers & Warm Wishes To Judge Joseph Bruzzese

"Common Pleas Court judges are in potentially dangerous situations every day of their lives."

Those words are from Belmont County Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato, who extends prayers and warm wishes to his Jefferson County colleague, Judge Joseph Bruzzese.

He says every judge knows the risks, but they forge ahead, and do their job.

Presiding over cases involving incredible violence, judges know there's a lot of anger and rage out there.

"I think more people are willing to take violence into their hands in order to resolve something," said Judge Fregiato.

When the shooter fired at Judge Joseph Bruzzese, both the judge and the probation officer with him pulled out their own weapons and fired back.

"I think that's fantastic," said Judge Fregiato. "I have a concealed carry license and I carry a weapon with me and I think that is quite appropriate."

Judge Fregiato recalls when he first took the bench, he was advised to be cautious, for instance, not to go running alone on a remote country road.

He appreciated the advice.

"But I don't focus on the risks too much," he noted. "I lead my life normally. We do what we have to do on the cases and we go about our regular lives."

He confirms he has received threats from disgruntled defendants.

He says ironically those aren't the ones you need to worry about.

He says you just have to more forward with caution, but without fear.

"With no fear at all," he concluded.