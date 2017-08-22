Fun Events This Saturday In Bethesda

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a couple of events taking place in Bethesda. Both will be at Epworth Park this Saturday August 26th.

One is the Love One Lift Your Voice concert that is put on by several churches in the area. That starts at 12 P-M and goes until 8 P-M. There will also be an Officer Down 5-K hosted by the Bethesda Police Department from 4 P-M to 8 P-M.

Both events will have food, refreshments, and family-fun activities. The event organizers are reaching out to everyone and hoping for a great turnout.

Marvin Dalton, an Event Organizer, said, "So we invite everyone to come and rejoice to enjoy each other's company. We invite everyone whether they are churched or not, whether they believe or not, seeking or if they want to know more about Jesus." Linda Dalton, an Event Organizer, said "Everybody's somebody, and I hope they'll come. They'll come and let us love on them."

Activities are family friendly, and the admission is completely free.