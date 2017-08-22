Jefferson Co. Justice System Bounces Back After Tragedy

It's been over 24 hours since Judge Bruzzese was ambushed & shot by Nathaniel Richmond.

The caution tape is down, and the streets are cleared, but the community is still in shock.

So to prevent something like this from happening again, officials say they'll be increasing security.

Judges will now be escorted in and out of the courthouse.

Officials are also looking at increasing the number of cameras, but Sheriff Fred Abdalla believes the best defense is for judges to carry a concealed weapon.

"It's for their own safety. Today's world is not a safe place to live. I would encourage every judge in this country to carry a firearm to protect themselves," said Abdalla.

Sheriff Abdalla says he's proud of Judge Bruzzese for holding his own on Monday, and for putting up a fight.

He's also thankful for the help from the surrounding counties, police departments, OSHP and others.

According to Sheriff Abdalla, Judge Bruzzese is stable and doing well.

Wheeling Attorney Robert Fitzsimmons spoke out on Tuesday in the wake of the shooting. He called it a terrible thing to happen, but hopefully an isolated event.

Fitzsimmons said that this incident warns us all that we need to be careful out in public, not just the judiciary, but everyone.

He said times have changed, and anger and violence appear to be a part of life in the 21st century.

"Judge Bruzzese is a great judge, and it just kind of warns us all that we, it's a different time and we need to be careful. And it also brings into effect that if it wasn't for the guns Judge Bruzzese had and the parole officer, Judge Bruzzese might not be with us today," said Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons said some people are reportedly coming to Steubenville, and he said hopes they don't use this as a platform to put out a bad message.

He also said there are many unbalanced people out there, and perhaps we, as a society, need to devote more time and attention to the mentally ill.

He said right now the system seems to favor a quick fix, 30 days of medication and then back out on the streets, and said that we need to look at better treatments.