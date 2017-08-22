St. Clairsville Police Search for Missing Man

St. Clairsville Police are asking for your help in finding a man who has reportedly been missing since Sunday.

Officials say that Stephen M. Shively, 54, suddenly quit his job at Paramount Support Services and hasn't been seen since.

According to police, Shively lived with his brother, in an apartment at 171 West Main Street.

Family members tell police they're concerned, because he frequently checked in, but they haven't heard from him since last weekend.

If you see him, officials say to not approach him. Just call St. Clairsville Police at (740) 695-0123.