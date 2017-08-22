Bringing Uber to the Northern Panhandle

It's a new era in technology and business across here in the Ohio Valley as Uber expands services all across West Virginia.

The ride sharing giant is finally available in our area, which has Wheeling officials feeling even more optimistic about the future of the Friendly City. It was kept pretty quiet until the launch this morning, that the service was coming to our area.

City officials have been working with Uber since last year when they passed an ordinance and invited the company to expand to our area. The new service is expected to help local businesses and cut down on drunk driving, in addition to offering people a way to make some spare cash, "Eventually, we were able to talk to the right people, I think they were a little surprised that the city has reached out to them and it's our understanding that no other city in West Virginia has reached out to Uber and invited them and encouraged them to come to their particular city, but they were certainly receptive and certainly excited that Wheeling was so interested in having their services here in the city of Wheeling," said Wheeling's Vice Mayor, Chad Thalman.

Uber's Regional General Manager for our area, Michael Black said, "My favorite part about Uber is the impact that it can have for our drivers. Providing this flexible supplemental source of income in their lives and really plugging into their lives however they see fit. They can work when they want and if they want."

For our area though, there is something you need to know about Uber. You can request a ride from anywhere in West Virginia and the driver can take you to a destination in Ohio, but that does not work in reverse.

Right now you cannot request an Uber ride from the Ohio part of our viewing area. Uber officials hope to have that work out with lawmakers in the very near future.