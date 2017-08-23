Ohio Man Accused of Urinating on Store's Stash of Halloween Cand - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio Man Accused of Urinating on Store's Stash of Halloween Candy

Posted: Updated:

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — A Toledo man is facing criminal charges after allegedly urinating on a department store’s supply of Halloween candy.

According to court documents, video surveillance footage shows Christopher Burks enter an employees-only storage room of a Toledo Kohl’s store.

While inside, he is accused of destroying more than $600 worth of Halloween candy by urinating on it.

Loss prevention officers said Burks was the only person near the candy when the urination occurred, according to court documents.

The store threw the candy in the trash.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.