Glen Dale Police are currently investigating a shots fired incident.

Witnesses told police that the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Wednesday at a residence at 610 Washington Avenue.

According to Police Chief Ed Voegler, no one was injured during the shooting, but there was visible damage to a window and wall of the residence.

Police also report that they found eight casings and three bullets at the scene.

