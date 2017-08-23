SR-7 Now Open After Mudslide

State Route 7 is now open in both directions between Brilliant and Rush Run.
Crews are finishing cleaning up after a rock popped off of the hillside early Tuesday evening.
Officials say they are still trying to figure out what caused this, but they do know that it was weather related.
ODOT says that no rocks hit the road.
State Route 7 is safe for all traffic
WTRF
