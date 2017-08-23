Courthouse Re-Opened, Increased Security After Shooting Incident - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Courthouse Re-Opened, Increased Security After Shooting Incident

The Jefferson County Courthouse is open today with visible increased security.

Currently, officials are focusing on the inside of the courthouse. More security cameras have been added, and all judges are being escorted in and out of the courthouse.

Employees can be escorted if they would like.

Major security changes will be discussed on Thursday at the Jefferson County Commissioner's meeting.

