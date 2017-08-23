Piglets Rescued From Barn Fire Served to Firefighters as Sausage

WILTSHIRE, England (WCMH) – Eighteen piglets saved from a barn fire in February were recently served to their rescuers as sausages.

The BBC reported the farm manager thanked the firefighters from the Pewsey Fire Station by giving them the sausages.

In a Facebook post, the firefighters said:

Huge thank you to Rachel Rivers for dropping them off for us to sample. Highly recommended by Pewsey fire station crew and if any one of our followers is having a bank holiday BBQ this weekend then check out these sausages, they are fantastic.

The post has since been removed, citing complaints.

An apology has been posted in its place.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said the piglets are no better off were no better off for escaping the fire, BBC reported.

“We’ll be sending Dorset and Wiltshire fire and rescue service packs of Linda McCartney vegan sausages so they can see how easy it is to truly be heroes for pigs – by sparing them all suffering,” PETA told The Guardian.

Rivers said she gave the animals the best life possible before they were sent to slaughter.