U.S. Marshals, Officials Arrest Man in Bridgeport

U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Bridgeport and Martins Ferry Police Departments, and the Belmont County Sheriff's Office arrested Martrell Moore in the 600 Block of Howard Street in Bridgeport.

Moore was wanted for First Degree Robbery due to an investigation done by police in McCraken County, Kentucky.

Allegedly, Moore and two others were involved in an Armed Robbery of a night club where several shots were fired. Patrons of the club were reportedly robbed of their money and cellphones.

Moore was transported to Belmont County Jail where he will await extradition back to Kentucky.