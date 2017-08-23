Zoo Officials: Prematurely-born Baby Elephant In Poor Health - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Zoo Officials: Prematurely-born Baby Elephant In Poor Health

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says a baby elephant born prematurely in May has "taken a turn for the worse."
    
The zoo said Wednesday the next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial for the survival of the still-unnamed baby elephant born in May weighing only about 180 pounds.
    
Officials say the baby's mother, Seeni - one of three elephants the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011 - hasn't produced milk for her, forcing the zoo to feed her with a bottle.
    
The zoo said earlier that the baby elephant's teething led to a diminished appetite, and the erratic eating pattern has caused her to stop gaining weight.

