Zoo Officials: Prematurely-born Baby Elephant In Poor Health

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says a baby elephant born prematurely in May has "taken a turn for the worse."



The zoo said Wednesday the next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial for the survival of the still-unnamed baby elephant born in May weighing only about 180 pounds.



Officials say the baby's mother, Seeni - one of three elephants the zoo rescued from Botswana in 2011 - hasn't produced milk for her, forcing the zoo to feed her with a bottle.



The zoo said earlier that the baby elephant's teething led to a diminished appetite, and the erratic eating pattern has caused her to stop gaining weight.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)