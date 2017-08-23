Road Slips Making Travel Hazardous Along State Route 89

A state road in Wetzel county has become so treacherous that school buses have been banned from traveling due to several road slips.



Vincent Harlan lives in the Silver Hill area along State Route 89 in Wetzel County, or Proctor Creek Road. He reached out to 7News because he's been watching this road crumble underneath him for years, and he wants something done about that. "It's just going to get worse as the water and salt gets down in, it's just eventually going to go."

He says one slip started giving way about 5 years ago, but the road was still okay to travel on. But then another part of the road gave way... then another... then another. Now there are 6 crucial slips along this section of the state road, including this massive one that only started this summer. "Board of Education won't allow the bus to come because it's too dangerous. If the slip happens to move in the night, the bus could not see it and go over it."

Not only is the giant slip affecting the bus route, but the concrete and debris is pushing into fences and phone and power lines, which means anyone who relies on those poles could lose their services. "Yes we won't have no electric if it keeps shoving the poles over. I can't keep fence up because it's always moving, so we have horses in that area, and we just have to keep maintaining the fence and stuff."

Harlan and his family have been fixing the signs as the slips worsen, especially after heavy rainfall. "I want it fixed before somebody gets hurt."



7News made first energy aware of the situation with their power poles and will send a representative to check out the damage. Harlan says he has reached out to Wetzel County and the State for help. We also reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highway, and currently waiting on a statement.