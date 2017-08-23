Harrison Central Breaks Ground for New School

After nearly 80, and in some cases over 100, years the Harrison Hills City School District is adding a new building.

Harrison Hills Superintendent Dana Snider was joined by other school district officials for the Groundbreaking Ceremony on the future site of Harrison Central. The idea for the school began years before the district even placed it onto the levy. Then, in November of 2015 the voices were heard and the school was voted on, and passed. Superintendent Snider tells me it's a blessing this years-long project is finally coming to fruition.

"To be able to provide a facility that everyone will be so proud of for years to come is like a dream come true," said Snider.

The new school is set to open in 2019, and will house Pre-K through 12th grade students separated by different wings. Everyone will show up and leave at the same time and be dropped off at the same place.

"This will be unlike anything we've seen in this area," Snider said. "All of our schools served us well, they're well maintained and we're very proud of our building still. This is a chance to bring into the 21st century and even a century to come."

According to School Board President Deborah Kenny, this is a "if you build it they will come" situation where now their enrollment and job opportunities have gone up since the levy was passed.

One former student, and new parent was apart of the team that pushed the area to make this happen, "It shows an interest in the growth that we're gonna have here in the county," said YES Committee Treasurer Allison Anderson. "We have oil and gas going for us now, an additional school will help even more and I think it will attract a lot of people to the county."

And the current students are ecstatic.

"It means a lot to me because all these people are willing to do this just so we can have a good school district," said Class of 2021 student, Nathan Willis. "So, to get a new school is going to be great."

The facility will also have a "top-notch" gymnasium, auditorium and learning centers for every grade level. Again, the school is set to open in 2019.