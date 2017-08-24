CA House Band of the Week: John Marshall Monarchs

John Marshall High School's 50 member marching band has been hard at work this summer preparing for the Friday night entertainment.

This year's theme is throwing it back to the 70's.

"Our theme for halftime this year is the music of Steely Dan, so it's a classic rock show. Our selections include Reeling In the Years, Ricky Don't Lose That Number, Peg, and Josie," said Tracey Filben, JMHS Band Director.

Tracey Filben has been the band director for the past 16 years, and she couldn't love her job even more.

"There are days where I'm actually surprised that I get paid to do something that I love so much. I'm really fortunate that I have a job that I enjoy going to everyday," Filben said.

Some people tend to follow, but not John Marshall senior, Alexa Jasinski. She is this year's field commander, and being one of those in charge is almost unreal to her.

"That's one of like, the craziest things, because I remember being, like, back in middle school and looking up and being, like, I wanna do that. I want people to look up to me, and now that they do, it's come full circle and it's just amazing," said Field Commander Alexa Jasinski.

Drumline captain Kailey Filben and Section Leader Aubree Gray say there's no other feeling like being on the field with their team under those stadium lights.

"It's so empowering, and just making everyone happy while we're playing makes me happy," Kailey said.

"When you debut the show at the first game and you hear that applause, it's the best feeling ever, and it's something that nothing else compares to," Gray said.

But the marching band is more than just a safe haven. It's their home away from home.

"Band is a big family, and everybody's always included, and that's like my favorite thing because you know if you're having a bad day at school, you come to band class and you're like wow I'm here with people that really care about me, and it's super fun," said Jasinski.

"I have a family away from my blood family, I do. I have brothers and sisters that I wouldn't have otherwise, and for that I'm really grateful to have been in band," said Gray.

The band will be debuting their halftime show on September 8th at Weir High School.

The CA House Band of the Week series will continue every Wednesday through the football season.