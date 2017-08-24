Commissioners Meet to Discuss Security Increases Throughout Jefferson Co. Courthouse

Commissioners in Jefferson County met on Thursday for the first time following Monday's courthouse shooting, and it's evident that officials have increased security throughout the building.

Several deputies and troopers are stationed at the front entrance and the Court Alley door. Employees, judges and other staff are also being escorted to and from the building.

But during Thursday's Jefferson County Commissioners meeting, officials said even more security could be a possibility once the investigation reveals more about what happened Monday morning.

Commissioner Dr. Thomas Graham said he's thankful for the added safety, but he also has mixed emotions.

"It's a shame we have to have it, but we do appreciate the fact that these deputies, State Patrol, and the city are all involved in helping out in this very tragic situation. Hopefully we won't have to have that in the future, but people do feel very secure and safe now that they are in place," said Dr. Graham.

Officials say some possibilities for increasing security include adding cameras and security officers to other county facilities such as the Towers building.

The commissioners will be scheduling another meeting with the sheriff and prosecutor to better discuss increasing security, but not until they have all the facts.