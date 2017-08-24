Wheeling Police and Fire Departments Recognize Outstanding Personnel

Ohio County resident Tony Bonner is honored by Chief Shawn Schwertfeger for helping an officer during a motor vehicle crash in January

The Wheeling Police and Fire Departments took time Thursday to recognize their personnel for promotions, years of service and heroism.

The ceremony took place at the City Council Chambers. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and Fire Chief Larry Helms gave 11 police officers and firefighters promotional badges, while more than a dozen were recognized for acts of heroism.

Also honored was Clearview resident Tony Bonner, who assisted a Wheeling Police Officer during a car accident in January.

Here is a list of the people honored:

WHEELING POLICE DEPARTMENT

RETIREMENT

Lt. Michael Anderson - 22 years

Sgt. David Black - 29 years

Sgt. Tom Howard - 21 years

Sgt. John Schultz - 21 years



PROMOTIONS

Lt. Micah Zinn

Sgt. Greggory Harris

Sgt. Jonathan Stipetich

Cpl. Trevor L. Hayes

Cpl. Sean M. Brantley

Cpl. Garrett A. Pugh

Pfc. Kevin Kuca

Pfc. Carlie Haywood

Pfc. Ryan Moore

Pfc. William Castilow



DEPARTMENT COMMENDATION

Sgt. Sheldon LaCava

Sgt. Josh Raddish

Sgt. Rick Roxby

Cpl. Craig Howard

Pfc. Jason Hupp

Pfc. Trevor Hayes

Pfc. Erick Burke

Pltm. Bryan Hails



MEDAL OF MERIT

Sgt. Sheldon LaCava

Ptlm. Cody Schwertfeger



LIFESAVING

Cpl. Craig Howard

Pfc. Ryan Moore

Pfc. Harry Myers

Pfc. Robert Scott

Ptlm. Jacob Skinner



PURPLE HEART

Ptlm. Gerald Mitchell



COMMUNITY APPRECIATION

Tony Bonner



WHEELING FIRE DEPARTMENT



RETIREMENTS

Fire Engineer Bruce Sommers - 26 years



PROMOTIONS

Fire Engineer Nolan Brown



NEW HIRES

Firefighter William Barsch III

Firefighter Ryan Tuefel

Meritorious Conduct & Lifesaving

Asst. Chief Paul Harto



Meritorious Conduct

Firefighter Brittany Hoffman



Commendation

Asst. Chief Anthony Campbell

Capt. Thomas Fledderus

Lt. Bernard Davidson

Lt. Steven Moore

Fire Engineer Christopher Fabrizio

Fire Engineer Rick Brown

Fire Engineer Michael Haney

Fire Engineer Robert Heldreth

Firefighter Trevor Sebring

Firefighter Robert Waldron

Firefighter Michael Clawson



YEARS OF SERVICE

Fire Engineer Christopher Kreitzer - 40 years

Capt. Carl Mueller - 35 years

Lt. Gregory Funari - 15 years

Fire Engineer Chad Baker - 10 years

Fire Engineer Robert Heldreth - 10 years

Fire Engineer Charles Ransom - 10 years

Fire Engineer John Treiber - 10 years

Fire Engineer Dennis Vankirk - 5 years