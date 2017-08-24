Wheeling Police and Fire Departments Recognize Outstanding Personnel

The Wheeling Police and Fire Departments took time Thursday to recognize their personnel for promotions, years of service and heroism.
The ceremony took place at the City Council Chambers. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger and Fire Chief Larry Helms gave 11 police officers and firefighters promotional badges, while more than a dozen were recognized for acts of heroism.
Also honored was Clearview resident Tony Bonner, who assisted a Wheeling Police Officer during a car accident in January.
Here is a list of the people honored:
WHEELING POLICE DEPARTMENT
RETIREMENT
Lt. Michael Anderson - 22 years
Sgt. David Black - 29 years
Sgt. Tom Howard - 21 years
Sgt. John Schultz - 21 years
PROMOTIONS
Lt. Micah Zinn
Sgt. Greggory Harris
Sgt. Jonathan Stipetich
Cpl. Trevor L. Hayes
Cpl. Sean M. Brantley
Cpl. Garrett A. Pugh
Pfc. Kevin Kuca
Pfc. Carlie Haywood
Pfc. Ryan Moore
Pfc. William Castilow
DEPARTMENT COMMENDATION
Sgt. Sheldon LaCava
Sgt. Josh Raddish
Sgt. Rick Roxby
Cpl. Craig Howard
Pfc. Jason Hupp
Pfc. Trevor Hayes
Pfc. Erick Burke
Pltm. Bryan Hails
MEDAL OF MERIT
Sgt. Sheldon LaCava
Ptlm. Cody Schwertfeger
LIFESAVING
Cpl. Craig Howard
Pfc. Ryan Moore
Pfc. Harry Myers
Pfc. Robert Scott
Ptlm. Jacob Skinner
PURPLE HEART
Ptlm. Gerald Mitchell
COMMUNITY APPRECIATION
Tony Bonner
WHEELING FIRE DEPARTMENT
RETIREMENTS
Fire Engineer Bruce Sommers - 26 years
PROMOTIONS
Fire Engineer Nolan Brown
NEW HIRES
Firefighter William Barsch III
Firefighter Ryan Tuefel
Meritorious Conduct & Lifesaving
Asst. Chief Paul Harto
Meritorious Conduct
Firefighter Brittany Hoffman
Commendation
Asst. Chief Anthony Campbell
Capt. Thomas Fledderus
Lt. Bernard Davidson
Lt. Steven Moore
Fire Engineer Christopher Fabrizio
Fire Engineer Rick Brown
Fire Engineer Michael Haney
Fire Engineer Robert Heldreth
Firefighter Trevor Sebring
Firefighter Robert Waldron
Firefighter Michael Clawson
YEARS OF SERVICE
Fire Engineer Christopher Kreitzer - 40 years
Capt. Carl Mueller - 35 years
Lt. Gregory Funari - 15 years
Fire Engineer Chad Baker - 10 years
Fire Engineer Robert Heldreth - 10 years
Fire Engineer Charles Ransom - 10 years
Fire Engineer John Treiber - 10 years
Fire Engineer Dennis Vankirk - 5 years
