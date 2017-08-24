Parking Concerns for Thursday's Wheeling Park Football Game

With the game between Park and Brooke at West Liberty expected to bring a sell-out crowd, one concern from the university is parking.

West Liberty Athletic Director Lynn Ullom tells us, with students back in session parking near the stadium will be limited, but there are other options.

First, he said for people to get to the game early, then if you can't find parking by the stadium simply drive around campus and take any open spot; you should be fine.

"I don't think we would ticket anybody. Now, the exception being you can't park in handicap spots or in front of a fire hydrant. But literally anywhere there's a spot we're going to be very lenient and say take it," said Ullom. "We understand the dilemma, we anticipated this. Again, drive around campus, find a spot, and you're more than welcome to park."

Kickoff for Park's first game of the season against Brooke is set for 7:00 Thursday night.