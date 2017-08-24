Congressman McKinley Visits Local Veterans

West Virginia Congressman David McKinley brought some serious issues into focus Thursday when he met with local veterans.

The big topics from Thursday's discussion between the Veterans of American Legion Post 1 and Congressman McKinley were Healthcare, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and Opiods. They tell 7News this is an important thing for the Congressman to do because it keeps him connected with the real issues.

"It's real easy for people who go to Washington to get detached from what goes on here in Wheeling," said American Legion Post 1 Commander John Powell. "I've watched some lawmakers, you don't even hear from them unless it's election time."

McKinley sat down with the select group of Veterans to listen to the problems of those who "have done something very special for our country."

"We don't have all the answers; we've got to understand that. There's no special training," McKinley said. "I'm a civil engineer from Wheeling, WV and I'm addressing issues that I've got to listen and learn. So, these meetings are incredibly helpful for us to get more insight into what's on people's mind."

McKinley says he takes what he's told in these meetings and uses the information as a tool to create bills or amendments that can actually make a difference in our area, "What we're trying to do now in Washington is remove a lot of regulations that were impeding growth and holding back jobs."

The Veterans big concern is the type of care they're getting through the VA.

"There's people out there, the veterans, that aren't getting the proper care," said American Legion Post 1 Adjutant Keith Brown. "The congressman was able to answer those questions that the bills that are going to be pushed forward are going to help those veterans."

They're also happy a Washington representative is taking time to talk with them.

"He wants to know what's going on, he has his concerns," Powell said. "Any elected official that doesn't stay in touch with the public, who their constituents are, they lose focus. I'm glad he's staying focus on what's important to us, its not what's important to him, its what's important to us."

Congressman McKinley says he does this over 300 times a year to stay in touch with the public he serves.