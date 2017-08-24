$1 Million Fund Created to Help Foster Children - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

$1 Million Fund Created to Help Foster Children

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine took to Twitter Thursday morning to express his concern for what he is calling a "foster care crisis."

He says there are 15,000 children in the Buckeye State that are in need of a home.

He attributes most of this to the growing opioid epidemic.

DeWine was in Youngstown on Thursday, where he announced that a $1 million fund will be created to help place these children in homes.

He has also directed BCI to expedite background checks for prospective foster parents.

