$1 Million Fund Created to Help Foster Children

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine took to Twitter Thursday morning to express his concern for what he is calling a "foster care crisis."

As of Aug 5, more than 15,000 kids were in foster care, but just 7,200 foster families were licensed to provide these kids w/ loving homes. — Ohio AG Mike DeWine (@OhioAG) August 24, 2017

He says there are 15,000 children in the Buckeye State that are in need of a home.

He attributes most of this to the growing opioid epidemic.

DeWine was in Youngstown on Thursday, where he announced that a $1 million fund will be created to help place these children in homes.

We must do everything we can to help these suffering kids, so I am making a plea to Ohioans who may be interested in being a foster parent. — Ohio AG Mike DeWine (@OhioAG) August 24, 2017

He has also directed BCI to expedite background checks for prospective foster parents.