Prayer Vigil Held to Bring Peace, Unity to Our Community

UPDATE:

A local church in Steubenville is holding a prayer vigil in response to recent violence in the city.

The vigil is being held at St. Peter Catholic Church in response to the event in Charlottesville, and the shooting of Judge Bruzzese, who continues to recover in a Pittsburgh hospital.

Officials say recent events locally, nationally, and globally have been disturbing, so this is a grassroots effort to bring peace and unity to our communities.

All are welcome.

ORIGINAL:

On Friday, St. Peter Catholic Church in Steubenville will hold a prayer service in response to the violence in their community.

The service will start at noon, and all are welcome.

In addition to prayers, Bishop Jeffery Monforton will say a few words.

We'll bring you live coverage on 7News at Noon of the vigil.

