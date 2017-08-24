Rep. McKinley Reacts to President's Wall Comments

President Trump is under fire for comments he made this week about his plans for a border wall.

The President is still fighting with Congress over funding for the wall. During his speech in Phoenix a few nights ago the president threatened a government shut down if he didn't get the funding. Representative David McKinley says he will not second guess the way President Trump negotiates.

"He's a very interesting negotiator," said McKinley. "We've already put that in the house bill, we've acted on it. Now, it's up to the Senate to see how they want to go with this. We need to do something cause there are problems that are coming; it's not just the immigrants that are illegally coming over here, but it's heroin."

McKinley continued to say he's not that confrontational in how he acts, but says we've seen the President's tactics work with the North Korea incident.