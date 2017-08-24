Excitement Builds for Martins Ferry, Buckeye Local Football Game

Martins Ferry and Buckeye Local will also renew their rivalry at Purple Rider Stadium.

You could feel the excitement driving up to Purple Rider Stadium Thursday night, the lights were on, the pads were out and the fans were there because it marked the official start of 2017 High School football season.

There was really no better way to kick off the season than with a rivalry game between Buckeye Local and Martins Ferry.

Last year it was a lopsided match up and hardly a great start for the Panthers falling 74-0 to the Riders in the opener, the start of an 0-10 2016 season.

Don't count the Panthers out this year there have been a lot of changes to Buckeye Local in the off season including a First Time Head Coach Roger Herbert. He told us this week that his team is ready to open a new chapter of Buckeye Local Football starting Thursday.

They're certainly starting their season against a giant facing a veteran Martins Ferry line and hard nosed Full-back Dalton Hoover who averaged over 130 yards a game last season.

It's going to be a great game at the Dave Bruney Sports Complex.