Fans Pack West Family Stadium for Wheeling Park, Brooke Football

The Martins Ferry, Buckeye Local game wasn't the only one drawing a lot of attention as we start the 2017 football season.

Quite an energetic atmosphere could be felt for this rivalry match up between Brooke and Wheeling Park here at West Liberty.

The crowd had already packed West Family stadium early. Wheeling Park has won five of the last six match-ups in the series , but the teams have split the last two games with each winning on the others home field.

So it's kind of neat that this year they are meeting on a somewhat neutral site , Park has practiced at West Liberty and they did hold a scrimmage there too. The Bruins are coming off of a tough 2-8 last year after suffering several key injuries they hope having those players back this year can and will lead them back to the playoffs.

Wheeling Park is coming off of a 7-4 mark and another playoff appearance, and they return nearly everyone and have a few added pieces that they hope could help them get back to the state championship. Kickoff was set for 7.