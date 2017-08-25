Take Me Home Official Rules

Take Me Home Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Take Me Home (WVU Tickets) Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and BKCTG, 514 7th St., Moundsville, WV 26041 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to b...