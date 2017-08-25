Take Me Home Sweepstakes - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Starting Tuesday, August 29th you can enter the WTRF & BKCTG Take Me Home Sweepstakes for a chance to win WVU Tickets! One winner will be chosen for each WVU Home Game & will receive 2 tickets to that game. See the Official Rules for details. 

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:33 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:33:27 GMT
    Take Me Home Sweepstakes Official Rules 1. Sponsors. This Take Me Home (WVU Tickets) Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WTRF (“Station”), 96 16th St., Wheeling, WV 26003 and BKCTG, 514 7th St., Moundsville, WV 26041 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws.  By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to b...
