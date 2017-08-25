Visiting Judge to Step In As Wounded Ohio Judge Recovers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded continues his recovery.



Judge John Solovan, a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio, will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21.



Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor made the appointment earlier this week.



Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville roughly 30 miles west of Pittsburgh.



The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.



A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.



Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death lawsuit Richmond filed against a local housing authority.

