Firefighters Asking For Your Help To 'Fill The Boot'

If you've driving on National Road near Perkins, you might see some of Wheeling's bravest along the way. Friday, the Wheeling Fire Department is holding their annual Fill the Boot campaign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During their first campaign back in June firefighters raised $6,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They're hoping to raise even more this time. All of the money you put into the boot stays local, and helps send kids to MDA Camp.

It costs about $2,000 to send one kid to camp, and this year, they're hoping to send more than ever. Firefighter Eric Touvelle says every time they hold the campaign, they are blown away by the generosity of the community.

"We get a good turnout every year, the guys off duty come out here and stand on the street all day in the sun.It means a lot for the community to support us and they do a lot every time they're out here they do a lot they're always very generous, which in turn helps the kids," said Touvelle.

The firefighters appreciate anything from loose change to bills.

They are out there right now if you're heading that direction for lunch, and they will be there until 5 p.m. so help them Fill the Boot.