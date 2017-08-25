High School Football Kicks Off in Ohio Valley

High School football has officially started around the Ohio Valley.

Thursday evening, Wheeling Park beat Brooke on the Hilltop 24-6. In Martins Ferry, the Purple Riders beat Buckeye Local 47 to nothing.

Games continue Friday evening across the Ohio Valley. You can look for highlights during the Robinson Autogroup Sportszone.

The WTRF Fan Van will be out and about again.

If you see it, snap a selfie with it and email your photo to news@wtrf.com, or tag us on social media!