Ohio County Sheriffs are searching for a man who allegedly shoplifted from the WalMart at the Highlands.

On August 16th, at approximately 8 a.m., officials observed a white male, approximately 30-years-old with blue eyes and short facial hair shoplifting a computer monitor and other merchandise.

He was reportedly driving a small dark-colored sedan.

If anyone recognizes the individual, please contact the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.