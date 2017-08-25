Monitoring Your Kid's Cell Phone Activity

In the smart phone era we live in, children's safety is priority number one, but it's quite difficult to ensure they're doing the right things on their phones.

That's why the U.S. Attorney's Office in Wheeling works to give parents the right information to monitor their kids activity. Public Affairs Specialist and Outreach Coordinator Stacy Bishop tells us predators use different apps on their phones to get in touch with kids and, in some cases, access their location.

This is why downloading an app to monitor is so useful.

"Ask yourself as a parent do they really need a smart phone that is also internet access 24/7, and gives them access to a world of people that maybe they're not mature enough or ready for interaction with," said Bishop.

Bishop also said she gives presentations on what parents and kids can do to stay safe while using their phones. If you'd like to get more information you can contact her at 304-234-7743.