Fundraising for Flood Victims

Flooding has caused countless damage in the City of McMechen, and relief efforts have continued all across our area.

This Sunday, August 27th, local businesses are working together to raise money for the people effected. A&B Kia, Main St. Bank, and WesBanco are hosting an event at the dealership in Benwood. They're selling tickets for $50.00 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to flood relief efforts.

Main Street Bank President and CEO Rich Lucas says they're doing this because the people of McMechen need help or they may not make it.

"They're looking at two year time frames to try to get some of these places back on their feet and some of the family," said Lucas. "So, it's an effort that we're all going to get behind and hopefully raise a good bit of funds. They've got a long, long way to go and we want to help them as much as we can, as long as we can."

If you'd like to make a donation you can buy tickets at the A&B Kia in Benwood, the Wheeling and Moundsville Main St. Bank and the WesBanco in Wheeling, Moundsville and McMechen.

You can also make any type of donation without buying a ticket.