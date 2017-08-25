Steubenville Diocese Holds Prayer Vigil

A call for unity and for peace.

That's what Friday's prayer vigil at St. Peter Catholic Church was all about and 400 people showed up in support of that mission.

"To see a church filled with people for unity, for peace and for good cannot be measured," said Diocese of Steubenville, Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton.

The vigil comes just days after Nate Richmond confronted and shot Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese.

It also falls just weeks after attacks in Charlottesville.

Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton said these recent events have been disturbing for everyone and it's time to join together.

"We need to remember that we're still part of the same human family, sisters and brothers and there's a lot of differences among us. God created us that way, but we need to recognize that at the end of the day, we're one family," Monforton said.



Bishop Monforton said Friday's vigil is just the beginning.

He hopes that people take what they learned today and move forward with it.

"This cannot be a simply pep rally. Zeal dissipates over time. This needs to continue, so everybody in here has to be an ambassador to encourage grace to be contagious," Monforton said.