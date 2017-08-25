Buckeye Local Students Get Creative With Their Parking Spots

Seniors at Buckeye Local High School are getting creative with their parking spots.

And officials say it's all for a good cause.

For $5, seniors can pick a spot and decorate it however they'd like/ Then, the money raised will be donated to a local charity.

Senior Adviser Tricia Zaccagnini says the idea came from posts on social media, and they decided to try it out here.

"This senior class is a really good class and with that comes more privilege. We just mentioned the idea to them and they got excited about it, so it's just something fun for them to do, to signify that they're seniors," said Zaccagnini.

The money collected from the project will be given to Hounds Haven.

Officials also say there will be a prize for the student with the best decorated parking spot.