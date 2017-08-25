State Highway Patrol Partners with Students for Don't Text Campaign

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to stay safe on the roads with school back in session.

That means putting your phone down and driving distraction-free. A new campaign is with local student athletes as the post children for safety is underway to drive the message home.

You will see six billboards across the Ohio Valley encouraging you to not text and drive. The student athletes involved say it's something they're proud to be part of, "It feels pretty good to let people know that I'm one of them that's not texting and driving. It's pretty nice," said Steubenville High School senior, Jacob Bernard.

Edison High School Senior, Mali Williams said, "We want to make sure kids stay safe on the roads. We want to graduate, we want to be successful in life and we want to just take precautions."

These billboards will be up for the next month or so.