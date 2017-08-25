Ohio Man Faces Charges for Voyeurism Again

An Ohio man who was convicted of voyeurism in the Steubenville area back in 2008 is allegedly back at it again.

Marrio Lyles is once again facing two-dozen counts of voyeurism after police say he was shooting videos from under women's skirts at the 2017 Columbus Arts Fest.

This is incident marks the third time Lyles has allegedly been caught doing this. Back in 2016 he was charged after an incident at Columbus State Community College.

He is a registered Sex Offender.