Company Investigates Power Pole Issues in Wetzel County

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. -

A follow up to a story we first brought to you earlier this week on 7News and yourohiovalley.com.

Mon Power spokesman Todd Meyers said a company lineman was sent to check out the situation along State Route 89 in Wetzel County involving one of their power poles. 

Meyers said that the power pole is not in immediate danger, but that the pole will be relocated. Meyers said if the pole were to fail, the other poles would support the power lines.  

We will continue to follow the situation.

