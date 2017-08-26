Bellaire Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

A Bellaire man is behind bars and facing drug charges after police arrested him without incident earlier today.
27-year-old Anthony Lewis Hocker is facing four felony counts of Drug Trafficking in Heroin with specifications of trafficking within the vicinity of a school.
Hocker is currently being held with no bond stipulation at the Belmont County Jail.
WTRF
