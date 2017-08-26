Where to Watch the Big Fight

Months of trash talk, and build up have lead up to this moment, the undefeated boxer versus the virtually unbeatable UFC fighter.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather is putting his 49-0 record on the line against Conor McGregor. The card cost $100 on pay-per-view but there are cheaper options right here in the Ohio Valley; Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack and Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Clairsville. Both places are charging $20 to get in, and each has limited space.

Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or at their Gift Shop, and it covers free valet parking.

Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Clairsville: People will begin lining up at 7 p.m., then they will seat people beginning at 8 p.m.. Each person will pay for a wristband at the register upon arrival.

Anyone planning to attend either place must be 21 or older.