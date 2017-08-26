Local Group Marches to "Bridge the Gap"

More than 40 people donning umbrellas and signs marched across the suspension bridge and through Wheeling Island Saturday morning in support of a cause they say needs immediate attention.

"We stand for a livable wage, and we believe in equality for all in healthcare and under the law," said Rosemary Ketchum.

Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered, or MOVE, organized the "Bridge the Gap March" in response to what they say are hateful actions by the current administration.

I just want to say that this is an educated response to what is happening in the state and on the national level," said Vincent Caruso.

The group says Saturday's march was also about bringing attention to the wage gap and equal pay for minorities.

They say significant work needs to be done to bridge the gap between the impoverished and the wealthy.

"If we paid livable wages to our employees, if we really put America first, then we would be able to support everybody and help their families grow," said Ketchum.

The marchers say they feel like the march was a success, and they encourage anyone with similar views to get involved with their organization.

There were no counter protests, but some people in the neighborhood did express their opposition to the march.