Boy Scouts Hold Dutch Oven Cookoff

Boy Scouts from across the Ohio Valley came together at Sandcrest Scout Reservation Saturday to whip up their most creative snacks in the Dutch Oven Cookoff.

The cooking began at 10:30 a.m. with judging at noon.

All dishes had to include popcorn.

The contest served as a kick-off for the Boy Scouts annual popcorn sale, one of the organization's largest fundraisers.

"In the Boy Scouts, you have a huge volunteer group that runs the organization. We have over 700 adult leaders in our council, and today the adults put this event on but the kids participated and made these treats," said Ryan Murray, President of the Ohio River Council.

The overall winner of the contest was called "Big Thunder Mountain," which was a piece of cornbread with pulled pork and popcorn on top.

You can look for Boy Scout popcorn sales beginning in September.