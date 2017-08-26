National Dog Day Celebrated at Oglebay Park

Saturday is National Dog Day, and Oglebay Park joined forces with the Marshall County Animal Shelter, Tiffany Dlesk Spay-Neuter Clinic, Ohio County Sheriff's Department and Crosswinds K9 to celebrate our furry friends.

The first 75 pets to come to the Wagon Shed Shelter at Oglebay could have a microchip installed for free.

Their were also some pups available for adoption through the animal shelter.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Department was on hand with a special demonstration, and Crosswinds K9 hosted a dog obedience and training clinic.

"We are catering to man or woman's best friend today. So we're giving back and the vets are giving back to the community," said Todd Hager, Sports and Recreation Manager at Oglebay Park.

The fun continues on September 4 at Oglebay with its annual Drool at the Pool.

That will be at the Crispin Center pool from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.. A $5 donation is requested.