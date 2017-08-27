Local Family Receives Motorized Kid's Car From Go Baby Go

Two-year-old Sarah of St. Clairsville has cerebral palsy and works with a physical therapist to help her learn how to crawl and hopefully walk and talk one day.

In addition to the standard treatment, her physical therapist suggested a new method.

"She informed us about the Go Baby Go cars and how beneficial they could be for Sarah to help with her gross motor skills which will in turn improve her fine motor skills, giving her more independence. It's been proven for kids with cerebral palsy that the more independent they can be on their own, the better chance they have of doing bigger and better things for themselves," said Sarah's mother Melissa McClure.

Go Baby Go was developed by physical therapists, and its clubs across the nation modify ride-on toy cars for children with disabilities. The cars come at no cost to the family.

Sarah was given her car by the Go Baby Go chapter at Chatham University in Pittsburgh.

Melissa says their family is one of the first she knows of in the Ohio Valley to be given a car.

"My hope is that she learns to use this car so that we can take it out in the community. We can go to parks. We have plenty of land out here that she can just ride around and have a little more independence and be a little more free," said McClure.

Melissa says she wants people to know that there are organizations out there for children with disabilities; All you have to do is reach out and ask for help.

If you would like to nominate a child to receive a car or would like to donate a car, you can visit the Chatham University Go Baby Go Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChathamGBG.