A&B Kia Holds Fundraiser for Flood Relief in McMechen

A&B Kia hosted a fundraiser for the city of McMechen's flood relief on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tickets were $50, and one hundred percent of each ticket sold was donated to victims of the recent flooding in the city.

Guests were able to enjoy drinks, hors d'oeuvres and live entertainment.

McMechen Mayor Gregg Wolfe said it was a great event, and that he is grateful to A&B Kia and attendees for supporting the community.

"You know, it's a community effort to get back together and it has really come together, and it has been really nice. If we could sustain it, that would be a really good thing. To keep it as tight knit as it is right now, that would be the goal into the future," Wolfe said.

Wolfe urges any McMechen residents affected by the flooding who haven't yet registered with FEMA to do so.

Main Street Bank, WesBanco, and the Wheeling Nailers each donated $5,000 to the city, and A&B Kia donated $100,000 dollars a few weeks ago.