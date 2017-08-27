Actor Terry Kiser Talks of Upcoming Role in "Ticket to Nashville"

In less than a month, the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling will open the original jukebox musical "Ticket to Nashville!"

The show boasts some big star power, including Terry Kiser as "Grandpa Woods."

Kiser is best known as Bernie Lomax in the hilarious "Weekend at Bernie's" films, but has starred in countless other movies.

Kiser is originally from Omaha, Nebraska and went to the University of Kansas, but he says he's excited to be in Wheeling and perform on the Capitol Theater stage as "Grandpa Woods."

"He loves his grand kid who is our young lead, and he says, 'You've got to leave. This is a small town. You've got to follow the path of the heart. You want to sing? You want to write? Go to Nashville.' 'I can't! I've got a girlfriend back here.' 'Go to Nashville.," Kiser said about his role in the upcoming show.

Kiser has also performed on Broadway, and received a Tony nomination for his performance in "God's Favorite."

You can watch Terry and his fellow cast mates in Ticket to Nashville September 22nd through 24th.

Tickets are available at www.tickettonashvilleshow.com.