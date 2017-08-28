Citizens Help Police Arrest Bellaire Fugitive

Bellaire Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Trumball Street where they encountered several citizens attempting to detain a man trying to enter a residence.

Curtis Schybal, 29, had a felony three warrant from Common Pleas Court for failure to appear, the original charge being conveyance into a government facility.

According to Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, Schybal was also charged with resisting arrest as he became combative with police. A syringe was reportedly found on Schybal.

Earlier, police reported that they were called to the Francis Wallace Apartments, where Schybal had been spotted and was seen jumping out of a second story window to escape police before they arrived.

Schybal was taken to Belmont County Hospital to be medically treated. He was cleared and transported to the Belmont County Jail for lockup.

Police say he is currently being held on a no bond stipulation.

Chief Mike Kovalyk later thanked the good citizens of Bellaire for helping police in the arrest of Schybal, but offered a word of caution on putting themselves in harm's way.